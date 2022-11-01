Dele Alli misery continues as Besiktas manager slams “below expectations” star

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Dele Alli’s staggering and sharp decline seems to be continuing during his stint on loan at Besiktas this season.

The former Tottenham man flopped at Everton and made the temporary switch to Turkey this summer, but it’s not seeming to do him much good so far.

His manager Senol Gunes has now publicly criticised Alli for his lack of impact with the club.

“I couldn’t affect the players [yet], now I can easily touch them, but we haven’t touched Dele Alli yet,” he said.

“Let’s not discuss Dele Alli as a player, but he is below expectations in terms of efficiency.”

It’s sad to see Dele’s decline after he looked such a hugely talented young player in his early days at Spurs.

It now seems increasingly unlikely we’ll see him get back to that kind of form again as he’s completely lost his way in the last few years.

  1. Too lazy coz his dad is loaded he thinks he doesn’t need to put effort in as he doesn’t need cash when he said with his dad he was treated like a king best him for him back to mk dons as it’s his level turkey is a poor league if he can’t stand out there he’s done

