Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a big fan of Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, according to transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Grimaldo has been highly coveted since summer by multiple clubs which include Juventus, AC Milan and Arsenal.

The 27-year-old would relish a new challenge and Newcastle are mentioned as one of the clubs who could move for him when his contract is up next summer.

Grimaldo is one of favourite players of Benfica coach Roger Schmidt who called the left-back ‘full of class’.

“Since the beginning of the season, he’s been playing at a very high level. I think he’s extraordinary. Full of class,” Benfica coach Roger Schmidt tells Record of Grimaldo.

“He can defend and attack, and he’s a very reliable player, with a very good attitude. Physically, he’s strong.”