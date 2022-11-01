Former Premier League player Anwar El Ghazi is reportedly working on making a last-minute change of international allegiance so he can play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former Aston Villa man has two caps for the Netherlands, but is also eligible to play for Morocco, so could end up representing the African nation this winter.

It seems unlikely that El Ghazi will make it into Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands squad, so it makes sense that the 27-year-old is now looking to make a late change in order to get to the competition.

El Ghazi has spoken about this issue in the past, saying: “I have thought about it for a long time. My parents, my family, my personal trainer and also Cristiano Ronaldo have advised me. I have included everything in my choice.

“It came up with Ronaldo. He asked how I stood on the Netherlands. He said if he were me, he would opt for the Netherlands. He said I had to decide it myself and that people always have an opinion.