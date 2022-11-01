Everton and Newcastle monitoring Chelsea star in case he becomes available

Everton and Newcastle are monitoring Chelsea forward Armando Broja in case he becomes available in the near future.

Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton where he enjoyed an impressive breakthrough Premier League campaign. The Albanian striker returned to Chelsea ahead of this season, and recently signed a new long-term contract.

Broja has been heavily involved in Chelsea’s first-team so far this season, but if they look to recruit an elite-level striker to take them to the next level, we could see Broja pushed further down the pecking order.

In case this happens, both Everton and Newcastle are reportedly ready and waiting to take Broja on loan with no option to buy, according to Ben Jacobs in the tweet below.

Broja getting minutes under Potter. Everton and Newcastle still monitoring in case a loan (with no option) does become available. But it's not something Potter or Chelsea are planning for right now even if other attackers come in. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 1, 2022

Broja won’t want to follow a similar path to Tammy Abraham, who looked like he was finally going to get an opportunity to cement his place as Chelsea’s first choice striker, before they signed Romelu Lukaku last summer.

The report claims Chelsea aren’t planning on allowing Broja to leave, but if another attacker is brought in, the youngster may consider pushing for a temporary move to gain more experience and play regular football.