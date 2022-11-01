Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Lionel Messi Inter Miami links, Joao Felix approaches, and more

Hello guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing! If you like this, you can get it straight to your inbox Sundays-Thursdays if you click here to subscribe!

AC Milan

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has signed a new long-term contract valid until June 2025. Agreement completed and signed as he’s considered a key part of AC Milan’s project.

Ajax

Official. Ajax has notified Mohamed Ihattaren that the option to purchase will not be exercised — he’ll be back to Juventus.

“Ihattaren’s loan will run out on 3 January, 2023 and not be extended”, club statement confirms.

Atletico Madrid

There’s been talk of a failed summer bid from Bayern Munich for Joao Felix. I’m told there were many approaches for Felix in the summer but no official bids. Also, it would make no sense to bid just €100m for Joao as Atleti would never sell him for that fee, they invested €120m for Felix and the board is still protecting him.

Barcelona

Both Barcelona and Franck Kessie are sure that he’s not going anywhere in January. He continues to adapt to new ideas, a new system, a different league and he’s only focused on Barca. There have been no talks over loan move as of today. Remember – Kessie only signed a four-year deal at the Nou camp last July.

There’s no change at all to Frenkie de Jong’s situation, as he always said. Frenkie’s situation could only change if he decides to leave; as of now, it’s still the same as June, July and August so there are no ongoing negotiations. There is a lot of interest as always by many clubs, but nothing else.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are rumoured to have made a big bid for Joao Felix in the summer. I’m told there were many approaches for Felix, but no official bids submitted to Atletico Madrid. Also, it would make no sense to bid just €100m for Joao as Atleti would never sell him for that fee, they invested €120m to sign Felix from Benfica and the board is still protecting him.

Inter Miami

Inter Miami for sure and also Barcelona are dreaming of Lionel Messi, they will try to convince him. But as I’ve always mentioned, Leo won’t decide now or in December. His decision of him will be in 2023, and Paris Saint-Germain will also try their best to extend his contract of him. Personally, I’d love to see Messi at least for one more year in Europe! He’s been back to his best for PSG this season and he clearly still has so much to offer on the big stage.

Inter Milan

New muscle injury for Romelu Lukaku – he’ll miss the Champions League game vs Bayern Munich, but he’s expected to be fit for the World Cup.

No change to Lukaku’s January plans – he will 100% complete the current loan season to Inter from Chelsea.

Juventus

Paul Pogba will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to a new injury, as confirmed by his agent Rafaela Pimenta.

Pogba has not played one single official game with Juventus since he signed from Manchester United in July.

This means no Pogba or N’Golo Kante now for France at this World Cup. It’s a big issue for Les Bleus as they are two fantastic players when they’re fit. It’s a big blow to Didier Deschamps’ plans, but at the same time they have an incredible squad and I still rank them among the favourites for the tournament.

In midfield as well, they have arguably two of the top young players in the world – Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. We’ll see what kind of team Deschamps goes for, but I believe these two can step up and have an important tournament.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool future: “The judgement on this team will be asked at the end of the season. We do our job in public. We are all out there to be judged, manager, players… but I don’t think about it. At the moment it’s not 100% fair to judge us.”

Manchester City

Joao Cancelo on his future: “I needed a period to adapt but now I’m much more integrated here and I hope to stay many more years at Man City, because here is where I feel good.”

Cancelo’s been linked with a potential move in summer 2023 but he really wants to stay.

PSG

Inter Miami for sure and also Barcelona are dreaming of Lionel Messi, they will try to convince him. But as I’ve always mentioned, Leo won’t decide now or in December. His decision of him will be in 2023, and Paris Saint-Germain will also try their best to extend his contract of him. Personally, I’d love to see Messi at least for one more year in Europe! He’s been back to his best for PSG this season and he clearly still has so much to offer on the big stage.

It’s important to add – Leo Messi is really happy at PSG, he has a good relationship with Christophe Galtier, and they will try to keep him in Paris.

Tottenham

I expect Giovani Lo Celso’s future lies away from Tottenham. His price tag around €20-25m stopped Villarreal from signing him on a permanent deal this summer, but they love him and he’s key player since returning on loan. As of now, there are no talks with Tottenham and the player also wants to focus on the World Cup.

Destiny Udogie: “I’m following Tottenham games to see their style, ideas and how they play. Premier League is the hardest league in the world, I love it. Prepared to leave in 2023? I’m now 100% focused on Udinese. Next year I will focus on Tottenham, not now.”

Fabrizio Romano’s World Cup Dream Team

Less than three weeks to go now until the World Cup and my Dream Team is close to completion!

Today I’m adding Lionel Messi to the front three – can he guide Argentina to World Cup glory at last?

My line up so far: Thibaut Courtois, Ruben Dias, Virgil van Dijk, Theo Hernandez, Joao Cancelo, Aurelien Tchouameni, Declan Rice, Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi