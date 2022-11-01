Hundreds of graves discovered on Gerard Pique’s $20million property

Around 250 graves have reportedly been discovered on a recently-purchased property of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

The 35-year-old Spaniard is said to have invested as much as $20million on this property, but a large number of graves and tombs have now been found on some of the land.

According to Marca, studies will now be underway to find out more about how long the graves have been there, though so far the the findings suggest they are all empty.

“Possibly, the tombs were never used, and are not valuable enough to be preserved.