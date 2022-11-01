Hundreds of graves discovered on Gerard Pique’s $20million property

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Around 250 graves have reportedly been discovered on a recently-purchased property of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

The 35-year-old Spaniard is said to have invested as much as $20million on this property, but a large number of graves and tombs have now been found on some of the land.

According to Marca, studies will now be underway to find out more about how long the graves have been there, though so far the the findings suggest they are all empty.

“We have excavated about 250 tombs, of which the vast majority are empty,” archaeologist Alberto Cumpian explained to Hoy por hoy Malaga.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea keen on signing Newcastle star as Boehly has trick up his sleeve
Big development at Leeds as new coach set to arrive after talks with Orta
Arsenal & Chelsea among big names on alert for potential full-back transfer

“Possibly, the tombs were never used, and are not valuable enough to be preserved.

“It is one of the largest necropolises in the country.”

More Stories Gerard Pique

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.