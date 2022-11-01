First West Ham transfer of January could be sealed soon with maximum fee

West Ham’s start to the season has not gone as planned especially after their summer spending and it looks like more bodies could be coming through the door in January.

The Hammers signed eight players during the last window and spent over £150m on stars, and as a result, would have expected to be higher than their current 13th place standing in the league table.

The planning of the signings was not spectacular and the club hopes to fix the problematic areas in January.

In order to boost the spending budget, the first West Ham transfer of the January window could be sealed within weeks.

A key source in Italy claims that Torino’s president has agreed to pay the full asking price for West Ham loanee Nikola Vlasic.

Previous reports claimed that the Italians wanted the Croatian for less than the €15m (£12.9m) purchase clause that was inserted into his loan deal but Calciomercato states that the club’s owner and president, Urbano Cairo, is now considering paying the full fee.

The report claims the deal could be done soon ahead of the January window rather than waiting until next summer and that will give Moyes extra funds to add to his own squad.