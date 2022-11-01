There continues to be plenty of transfer gossip involving Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but the reality is that the player’s situation has not really changed at all.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column on Substack, with the reporter explaining that the only thing that could see De Jong leave Barca is if he finally decides he’s ready for a move.

Romano recently ruled out De Jong being a target for Liverpool, but he’s continued to be linked with Manchester United by Sport and others, with the suggestion being that he’s unhappy with his role at the Nou Camp.

Top players like De Jong will always make headlines, but Romano insists it’s speculation and nothing more, with the Netherlands international’s preference seemingly still being to remain where he is.

“There’s no change at all, as he always said,” Romano explained.

“Frenkie’s situation could only change if he decides to leave; as of now, it’s still the same as June, July and August so there are no ongoing negotiations.

“There is a lot of interest as always by many clubs, but nothing else.”

De Jong looks like he’d play an important role at Liverpool, who look to be lacking quality in midfield in this difficult season, while Man Utd might also do well to bring in the former Ajax man to be reunited with his old manager Erik ten Hag.