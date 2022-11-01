Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix was approached by a number of clubs during the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano as he responded to recent links with Bayern Munich.

The Portugal international is a world class talent on his day, but he’s struggled to establish himself on a consistent basis at Atletico, leading to transfer rumours about a potential move away.

Manchester United were linked with Felix recently by AS, but Romano has dismissed the specific recent claims about Bayern launching a €100m bid for the 22-year-old in the summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano made it clear that this is below the kind of price Atletico would even think about accepting for a player they invested so much in.

The reporter also stressed that, despite approaches for Felix, there were no official bids made for the player.

“Bayern Munich are rumoured to have made a big bid for Joao Felix in the summer,” Romano said.

“I’m told there were many approaches for Felix, but no official bids submitted to Atletico Madrid.

“Also, it would make no sense to bid just €100m for Joao as Atleti would never sell him for that fee, they invested €120m to sign Felix from Benfica and the board is still protecting him.”