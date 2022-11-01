Journalist drops major update on Jurgen Klopp’s future at Liverpool

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has dropped a major update on Jurgen Klopp’s future at Liverpool.

Klopp has won everything possible with Liverpool since he joined the club. However, this season isn’t going as smoothly as previously.

Liverpool stand little chance of competing for the Premier League title having found themselves 15 points off top spot after just 12 games.

Many have questioned whether Klopp will continue much longer and naturally after a few poor performances, some fans are questioning whether the German manager should be sacked.

However, journalist Plettenberg in the tweet below has confirmed that Klopp isn’t looking to leave Liverpool and the club are looking to continue to back him.

??X News #Klopp: Been told that he still has the total support of the owners. Klopp is also not thinking about resigning – confirmed. #LFC wants to invest in top transfers next summer – with Klopp. A central midfielder is wanted in winter already! @SkySportDE ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 31, 2022

Something has to change for Liverpool, and the report claims a midfielder is being targeted for the January transfer window.

Calling to sack Klopp seems a little harsh after what he’s done for Liverpool, but the board certainly have to back him financially if they want to compete at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool have lost two Premier League games on the bounce against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.