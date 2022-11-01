Jurgen Klopp has confirmed which formation Liverpool will be playing when they face Napoli on Tuesday night.

Liverpool face Napoli on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with both sides already qualified for the next round.

Topping the table is still up for grabs, so both sides will be looking to end their group stage campaign on a high.

Klopp has altered his formation over the last few weeks, with Liverpool desperate for a change due to poor performances. The Liverpool manager has confirmed he has once again changed his formation to face Napoli, as seen in the tweet below, relayed by journalist Matt Smith.

@LFC will be 4-3-3 tonight says Klopp @btsport. Tho Curtis will have to be on his toes. — Matt Smith (@msmith850) November 1, 2022

Klopp has reverted to a 4-3-3 formation, a system he used throughout Liverpool’s spell of success over the last few years. In recent weeks, Klopp opted to play with two up top, but he’s reverted back to his more familiar formation, with Curtis Jones lining up in a wider role.

Many had suggested playing the more defensive James Milner at right-back to deal with Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Klopp has decided to use Trent Alexander-Arnold in defence.