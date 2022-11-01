Leeds now frontrunners to land 6ft 4in La Liga powerhouse

Leeds United are closely monitoring Cadiz’s Momo Mbaye as the Premier League side are interested in signing the defender.

Several Premier League clubs are said to be monitoring the 24-year-old, according to Fichajes, which includes Leeds, Brighton and Southampton.

Mbaye’s contract at Cadiz expires in the summer of 2024 but the La Liga club are said to be working on a contract extension for the 6ft 4in defender.

The Senegal man is not a regular starter at Cadiz having joined the club’s first team last year and has only played three times so far this season.

With a left-back and a striker needed by Jesse Marsch in January, a centre-back does not seem like a priority at present. However, should Leeds move for the Cadiz star he should be good cover for what they already have in their squad.