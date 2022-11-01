Leeds now open to selling one of Marcelo Bielsa’s favourite players

Leeds United are willing to listen to offers for Adam Forshaw in January with the midfielder’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, but that currently seems unlikely as Forshaw is nowhere near the starting 11 under current boss Jesse Marsch.

The 31-year-old was a favourite of former manager Marcelo Bielsa but has only played 47 minutes this campaign.

Forshaw is currently out of action with a hernia injury and it is possible that he has already played his last game for the Yorkshire club as they will try to ship him out in January.

Forshaw has been at Leeds since 2018 and has racked up 82 appearances for the Whites ever since.

It is unknown where the midfielder could end up should he leave during the winter window but his time at Leeds does not look like going beyond that point should a club show interest in him.