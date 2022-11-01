Big development at Leeds as new coach set to arrive after talks with Orta

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United could reportedly be set to appoint Paco Gallardo to help struggling manager Jesse Marsch.

The Spaniard has worked with Sevilla’s B and C teams in his career so far, and it is thought he has accepted a role to assist Marsch across various levels at Leeds.

The Whites earned a big 2-1 win away to Liverpool in their last game, but have generally not had the best season so far.

Reports now suggest Victor Orta has held talks with Gallardo about bringing him in to assist Marsch and perhaps build a stronger link between the club’s first-team and youth teams.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Man United star tells Ten Hag he needs to sign “the next Wayne Rooney”
“Find a home on the bench” – Pundit expects Southgate to ignore Man United star despite form
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Lionel Messi Inter Miami links, Joao Felix approaches, and more

It will be interesting to see how this move works out if and when it is officially announced, but it sounds like this is now imminent.

More Stories Jesse Marsch Paco Gallardo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.