Revealed: When Lionel Messi could decide between Barcelona or Inter Miami transfer

Lionel Messi has been linked with a sensational transfer to MLS side Inter Miami, but Fabrizio Romano has offered his take on the transfer rumours in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Messi is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and, as one of the greatest footballers of all time, there’s bound to be plenty of speculation about him in the weeks and months ahead.

The Argentina international will inevitably be linked with a possible return to his former club Barcelona as it was such a big surprise when he left the club for PSG just over a year ago, but it seems, at this stage in his career, that the MLS could also be a serious option.

A report from The Athletic yesterday claimed that Inter Miami were increasingly confident of winning the race for Messi’s signature, but Romano insists no decision has been made yet.

Romano says that Inter Miami are alongside Barcelona as dreaming of signing Messi, but that the 35-year-old will not make a final decision on his future until 2023.

“Inter Miami for sure and also Barcelona are dreaming of Messi, they will try to convince him,” Romano explained.

“But as I’ve always mentioned, Leo won’t decide now or in December. His decision of him will be in 2023, and Paris Saint-Germain will also try their best to extend his contract of him.

“Personally, I’d love to see Messi at least for one more year in Europe! He’s been back to his best for PSG this season and he clearly still has so much to offer on the big stage.”

Messi has 12 goals and 13 assists in all competitions so far this season, and it looks like we’re finally seeing the old Messi who used to light up the Nou Camp for so many years.

Still, it is not yet clear where he’ll be playing next season, and one imagines his focus will understandably be on the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.