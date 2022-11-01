Liverpool already have replacement for key player lined up for next summer

Liverpool have already lined up their replacement for defender Virgil van Dijk.

There’s little talk of Van Dijk leaving Liverpool in the near future, but the Dutch defender isn’t getting any younger. At 31 years old, Liverpool will have to consider finding his long-term replacement, with his contract also expiring in 2025.

The one player Liverpool are reportedly considering making a move for as their Van Dijk replacement is another Dutch defender. According to Tutto Mercato Web, Liverpool are interested in signing Torino defender Perr Schuurs.

The 22-year-old only signed for Torino this year after spending a few years at Ajax, and has played six times for the Italian club so far this season.

Schuurs has been impressive for Torino so far, so it’s no surprise to see Liverpool sniffing around.

Van Dijk could still have plenty of years at the top level. We’ve seen with Thiago Silva performing at Chelsea that age is just a number, but there’s also the other side of the coin where players do begin to decline at this stage, and often look for a different challenge rather than sticking with the same club.