Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January

Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window.

The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone.

To address this, Jurgen Klopp will try to bring in RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer who is one of the names on the club’s target list, reports Sky Germany.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires in 2023 with the German club and Sky Germany states that he will not extend his deal and is interested in a move to the Premier League.

Sky Germany also reports, that in addition to this, Liverpool have plans for significant investment in next year’s summer transfer window as they look to rebuild the current squad.

The Austrian star is also a target for Bayern Munich, according to the report, who have been targeting the 25-year-old since Julian Nagelsmann joined the Bavarian club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern had a deal in place on the player’s side in July but it collapsed as there was no agreement with RB Leipzig.

Bayern will provide very tough competition to Liverpool for Laimer but the Reds are looking to get a jump on the German club by moving in January.