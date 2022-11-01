Liverpool identify problem with some of the club’s recent signings that’s led to recent loss of form

Liverpool have reportedly identified a problem within the club that is currently a topic of conversation, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds have endured an awful start to the season, sitting 9th in the Premier League with just four wins from 12 games so far, with recent surprise defeats to struggling sides like Nottingham Forest and Leeds looking a real concern.

Some sources inside Liverpool seem to believe one issue is that the club’s recent signings don’t speak English that fluently, meaning there can be communication issues in difficult moments in games, according to Plettenberg in the tweet below…

News #LFC: A topic in the club is a lack of communication on the pitch. Some of the new players don’t speak English very well what makes it difficult. Especially in stressful situations during the game. But they all working on solutions. Vitor Matos helps a lot. @SkySportDE ??????? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 1, 2022

No specific names are mentioned, but the Merseyside giants’ most recent signings include Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, who perhaps haven’t been here long enough yet to fully settle and get better at the language.

There’s also Ibrahima Konate, who joined last season, and loan signing Arthur Melo, though his lack of involvement so far surely means the communication issue is not as important with him.