Liverpool transfer target Joao Gomes has confirmed he would be interested in a move to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool’s scouts have been monitoring Flamengo youngster Gomes.

The 21-year-old is already a regular for Flamengo despite his age, and could be eyed as a long-term replacement for Fabinho. Gomes is a defensive midfielder, and he’s recently confirmed a move to a Champions League club would be a dream, listing Liverpool as a destination he would be happy to arrive at.

“Liverpool is a team I would play for. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream. My biggest dream in football,” said Gomes, in a recent interview with ESPN.

Bringing in players who are desperate to play for the club is always a positive, and it’s often the case that players from South America dream of playing in Europe.

Liverpool are likely to face stiff competition to secure his signature, but it’s surely a welcome boost knowing Gomes has earmarked Liverpool as a potential destination for him to play his football in the near future.

However, Romano suggested in his Substack column that stepping up to the level of Liverpool may be a little too soon for Gomes.