Ambitious Manchester United star has one eye on historic Wayne Rooney record

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reportedly has one eye on the club’s top goal scorer record, which is currently held by the legendary Wayne Rooney.

Rashford scored his 100th goal for Man Utd in the club’s last game against West Ham, and, having broken through for the Red Devils at such a young age, he still has a lot of time left in his career to potentially get to 200 or more.

Rooney holds the record for United at the moment, having netted a remarkable 253 times for the club, but the Telegraph reports that Rashford isn’t ruling out catching up with that at some point.

Some United fans will no doubt be impressed with Rashford for his ambition, but it’s also fair to say that he’ll have to turn into a more consistently prolific goal-scorer if he is to become the leading scorer in the club’s history.

The 25-year-old has only twice scored more than 20 goals in a season, and he’s never managed more than 25 in a single campaign, so there’s clearly a lot of room for improvement.

Rashford may argue, however, that he’s not had enough of a run up front in his career so far, having so often been shifted out wide to accommodate others, whilst remaining a decent goal threat from that area.