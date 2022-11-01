Source claims Man United star began to “lose confidence” at toxic Old Trafford before recent turnaround

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reportedly began to lose confidence in the project at Old Trafford in what ended up being such a hugely disappointing season last term.

The England international now looks to be back to his best and full of confidence again, but it seems that not so long ago he began to have real doubts about the toxic situation at United.

Red Devils fans will be relieved that this all seems to be in the past now, but it is alarming to hear a source quoted by the Telegraph describing just how bad things got for Rashford, who really seemed to be falling out of love with the club he’s been at for his entire career.

The source said: “I don’t think he ever lost confidence in his ability, I just think sometimes you can lose confidence in everything around you.”

Rashford really seems to be enjoying a revival under Erik ten Hag, but the Telegraph also note that he’s done a lot of his own work on his fitness in a bid to improve his all-round game.

It could be that we’re finally about to see Rashford hit his peak as he turns 25, and if he keeps playing like this in the next few games he will surely have to be an option for Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup.