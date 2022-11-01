Manchester City have feeling that key star will leave at the end of the season

Manchester City are worried that midfield star Ilkay Gundogan will snub a new contract offer from the club in order to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Gundogan’s current contract expires at the end of the season and the German will be free to agree a pre-contract with a foreign club from 1 January.

According to Football Insider, Man City want Gundogan to remain at the club and the Premier League champions are keen to offer him a new deal.

However, the Manchester club have a feeling that the 32-year-old wants a new challenge and will snub any deal sent his way.

Gundogan was the first signing of the Guardiola era back in 2016 when he joined from Borussia Dortmund for £20m.

The midfielder has become a fan favourite at the Etihad since and is known for his goal threat from midfield.

The German placed himself further into Man City history last season, scoring a memorable double in the season finale against Aston Villa to secure the Premier League title for City.

Where Gundogan will go is unknown, but the 32-year-old will not be short of suitors once he decides whether he will leave the Etihad or not.