Manchester City have feeling that key star will leave at the end of the season

Manchester City
Manchester City are worried that midfield star Ilkay Gundogan will snub a new contract offer from the club in order to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Gundogan’s current contract expires at the end of the season and the German will be free to agree a pre-contract with a foreign club from 1 January.

According to Football Insider, Man City want Gundogan to remain at the club and the Premier League champions are keen to offer him a new deal.

However, the Manchester club have a feeling that the 32-year-old wants a new challenge and will snub any deal sent his way.

Will Gundogan leave Man City next summer?

Gundogan was the first signing of the Guardiola era back in 2016 when he joined from Borussia Dortmund for £20m.

The midfielder has become a fan favourite at the Etihad since and is known for his goal threat from midfield.

The German placed himself further into Man City history last season, scoring a memorable double in the season finale against Aston Villa to secure the Premier League title for City.

Where Gundogan will go is unknown, but the 32-year-old will not be short of suitors once he decides whether he will leave the Etihad or not.

