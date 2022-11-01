Manchester United and Manchester City are set to battle it out to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

Olmo signed for Bundesliga club Leipzig in January 2020. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has become a key figure in the German side and managed to contribute with six goals and assists in the Bundesliga last season.

According to Fichajes, Olmo is now attracting interest from the Premier League. The report claims that both Manchester clubs, City and United, are considering making a move for the midfielder, with Barcelona also keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

Olmo is a highly technical player and is a regular in the Spanish National team, so adapting to the system of Pep Guardiola shouldn’t be too difficult for Olmo.

With Bernardo Silva’s future in doubt after being linked with a move to Barcelona, according to Football Insider, Manchester City could be looking at Olmo as a replacement. The pair share a similar football profile – both left-footed, capable of playing in a midfielder three as well as in an attacking three.

Manchester United may find it difficult to compete with Barcelona and Manchester City for players at the moment due to not competing in the Champions League.