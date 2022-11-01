Manchester United may be looking to mirror Cristiano Ronaldo’s story by signing another Sporting Lisbon youngster.

Ronaldo signed for Manchester United as a youngster from Sporting Lisbon and went on to have one of the best careers imaginable. United took a risk by bringing in Ronaldo from a lesser league for a significant fee at the time, but it certainly paid off.

Now, it looks like Manchester United could be looking to replicate this story, with Ed Aarons (via Give Me Sport) claiming that the Premier League club are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku. The 18-year-old winger is making rapid progress at a young age, featuring regularly in first-team training and already making 12 appearances for his country, Ghana.

If Issahaku has even half as good of a career as Ronaldo does, Manchester United won’t want to miss out on the youngster. Before joining Sporting, the 18-year-old was performing exceptionally in Ghana, scoring 12 goals and contributing 12 assists in just 14 league games in one season.

Issahaku is clearly an exciting talent, and a move to Manchester United could be of interest to the Sporting youngster if the story of Ronaldo’s career is one he wants to try and emulate.