Manchester United offer prominent role to 23-year-old during transfer talks

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, with some initial talks taking place.

The 23-year-old, who is formerly of Man Utd’s rivals Manchester City, has spent a lot of time on loan at AC Milan from Real Madrid in recent times, and it remains to be seen what the long-term future holds for him.

It could be that there is an opportunity there for the Red Devils, with Spanish outlet El Nacional claiming that the club are exploring the deal and have promised Diaz a prominent role in the team if he makes the move to Old Trafford.

A creative and intelligent midfield player, Diaz looks like he could be a good fit for Ten Hag’s style of play, and he’s really caught the eye in his time in Serie A.

Brahim Diaz to Manchester United?
Still, one imagines Madrid might be keen to use him more in the future after he’s gained this experience at the San Siro, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be prepared to let him go.

El Nacional’s report suggests the Spain international could cost around €55million to sign from Real, so it will be interesting to see if United view that as good value for money.

