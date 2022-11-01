(Video) Marseille get breakthrough as Mbemba scores and puts Spurs on brink of UCL exit

Marseille have taken a huge step toward breaking Spurs’ hearts.

The Londoners, who have travelled to France for a huge Champions League group game, have been absolutely woeful during the game’s first half.

Group D is also made up of Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt and with just a couple of points separating them all, each team know the importance of winning their final group game.

Spurs, however, have failed to get out of the traps and have spent 45 minutes pinned in their own half.

Marseille, who have been thoroughly dominant, have finally broken the deadlock thanks to a goal from defender Chancel Mbemba.

Check out the moment the Kinshasa-born centre-back headed home what could be a massive goal for the Ligue 1 side below.

And the Velodrome explodes!! Marseille go 1-0 up against Tottenham right before half-time putting Spurs in risk of being knocked out of the competition… ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/z1NGJp9vjM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 1, 2022

As things stand, Sporting, who are leading Frankfurt one-nil in the other game, and Marseille will go through in the first and second spot, respectively.

Spurs, along with Frankfurt, will sadly crash out of the prestigious competition unless they can turn their fortunes around.