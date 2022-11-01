Marseille vs Spurs confirmed lineups: Perisic starts as Conte eyes knockout stage

It is Matchday 6 in the Champions League group stage and there is no group more finely poised than Group D which sees Marseille, Spurs, Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt all fighting for just two automatic qualification spots.

As it stands, Group D is wide open with just two points separating all four teams.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs sit top on eight points with Sporting and Eintracht both on seven points and separated only by their head-to-head result. Marseille are bottom on six points but a win tonight would see them leapfrog Spurs and reach the competition’s knockout phase.

Conte will know that his side must forget about what could happen between Sporting and Frankfurt and prepare his team for one of their most important matches in recent memory.

Marseille, who will be playing at home, are a notoriously well-supported team so Spurs will be expecting to step out into a caldron of noise and passion.

A draw would be enough for the Premier League outfit, but depending on what happens between Sporting and Frankfurt, it may not be enough to top the group, so Conte will instruct his team to leave it all out there and come away from France with all three points.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, both teams have named their starting lineups.

Marseille lineup

Spurs lineup

The match, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time), is set to be broadcast live on BT Sport.