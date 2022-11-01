Michael Owen claims Liverpool star is playing “as good as he ever has” at 36 years old

Michael Owen has claimed that Liverpool midfielder James Milner is playing the best football of his career at 36 years old.

To suggest any of the current Liverpool squad are playing their best football would be a bit of a stretch. In recent years, Liverpool have competed with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, even winning the title on one occasion.

This season, Liverpool are really struggling, with multiple players underperforming compared to their incredibly high standards.

However, former Liverpool man Owen has claimed Milner isn’t one of those underperforming and is currently playing at a higher level than he ever has before.

“Who is at the end of their cycle at Liverpool? James Milner? He’s playing as good as he ever has at the moment,” said Owen, on BT Sport at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Being a former Liverpool player himself, Owen clearly has a soft spot for the club, but suggesting Milner at the age of 36 is playing his best football seems a little farfetched.

You always know what you’re going to get with Milner – a hardworking midfielder who will happily do a job in multiple positions, but if Liverpool want to get back to where they were a few years ago, replacing the ageing veteran would be a smart move.