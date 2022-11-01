Newcastle United have decided their next signing for January

Newcastle United could prioritise signing a new midfielder in January as the club looks to continue its impressive start to the season.

The Magpies will soon enter their third transfer window under Saudi-backed ownership and Eddie Howe will be keen to upgrade his squad after finding himself in an unexpected race for top four in the Premier League.

The Newcastle boss started off his time at the club by bolstering the Magpies’ defence with multiple signings and that has paid dividends, as the Tyneside club have kept six clean sheets during their opening 13 games – with three coming in the last four games.

Having sorted that area of the pitch, Newcastle will now sign a top midfielder after questions about the area’s depth, states Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope.

In response to a question regarding where the Magpies need to strengthen in January, Hope said:

“On current form, there isn’t an obvious position. The right-wing and central midfield were the two obvious ones, but Almiron is undroppable and they’re getting by with Bruno in the holding role. I’d say the latter might be the priority, though.”

A top midfielder alongside the quality of Bruno Guimaraes could be a big boost for Newcastle in their hunt for top four as the Magpies look to achieve the impressive feat.