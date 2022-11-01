Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss their midweek Champions League clash with Sevilla.

Haaland missed Manchester City’s last Premier League game against Leicester City after suffering an injury against his former club Borussia Dortmund.

After a weekend break, Manchester City fans would have been hoping Haaland would have been passed fit to save Sevilla this week, but Guardiola has now ruled Haaland out of the Champions League clash.

“No, tomorrow not available,” said Guardiola, speaking about Haaland, as quoted by 90min.

It doesn’t sound like the injury is too bad for Haaland, with Guardiola claiming he is hoping to have him back at the weekend against Fulham.

“[Haaland] feels better. Comparing to Saturday, Sunday, Monday, every day feels better. Still not 100%, we don’t want to take a risk. Hopefully we have him against Fulham,” added Guardiola.

Manchester City have one of the best backup strikers in European football in Julian Alvarez, but trying to match the goal record of Haaland is near on impossible.

Guardiola won’t be too worried, however, with Manchester City already qualified for the next round of the Champions League. Unless things go catastrophically wrong, City should top the group following the conclusion of the game, with Dortmund needing a five goal swing including Manchester City losing the game against Sevilla.