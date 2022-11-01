Chelsea could have a free run at Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes in January with Real Madrid out of the running.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed last week that the club will not be signing any players in January and will wait until the summer to add to their squad and that could allow Chelsea a free run at Guimaraes should they decide to make a move.

The Magpies midfielder has recently been linked with a move to Chelsea with one report earlier this month suggesting that the Blues have already made contact with his agent.

The London club are likely to back Graham Potter during the winter window after their big summer spending spree as the Chelsea squad is very unbalanced.

Midfield is an area of concern for the Blues and that is where Guimaraes could come in.

Newcastle are highly unlikely to sell Guimaraes anytime soon but new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly may have an ace up his sleeve in order to get the Brazilian.

The American has a close relationship with Newcastle’s part-owner Amanda Staveley, with the duo spotted watching Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham in August together.

This could play a role in any potential transfer but with the way the Magpies are playing of late and the project as a whole, it is unlikely that Guimaraes will leave the North East for London anytime soon.