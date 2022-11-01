Pundit suggests there’s an argument that Manchester United should “consider selling” key player

Marcus Rashford has become a key player for Manchester United this season after going through a difficult period before that.

It’s not been an easy ride for Rashford over the last few years, with the Manchester United forward openly admitting he has struggled mentally recently.

“I think to be honest it is a complete different energy around the club and training ground. that puts me in a better headspace and I feel really motivated. I struggled mentally and with things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference,” said Rashford, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

After struggling to find form last season, Rashford fell out of favour at Manchester United and only started 13 Premier League games.

Many pundits even suggested Manchester United should sell their academy product, and that was the view of Stan Collymore as he revealed in an exclusive interview.

“I’ve been questioning whether or not Man United should consider selling Marcus Rashford for quite some time and I do still think there’s an argument for that. Don’t get me wrong, he’s just reached 100 club goals and that’s a magnificent achievement but for me, if Man United are going to challenge for the title, Rashford, even in the form he’s in, isn’t going to be a major part of that.

“I think he should have always been played as a centre forward, but they’ve put him on the left, on the right and down the middle and unfortunately, a jack of all trades, eventually becomes a master of none, so in terms of Rashford getting in the England squad, although his current form will be a relief for Gareth Southgate, I can’t see him nudging Raheem Sterling out.”

Playing multiple positions can often be hugely beneficial, especially for a manager, but not playing regularly in your best position can also hinder your chances of becoming an elite player. Erik ten Hag and Southgate will see Rashford as a useful squad option due to his versatility, but if they want to take their side to the next level, Collymore feels it may be time to move him on.