Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director names the two English clubs interested in Mykhaylo Mudryk

Shakhtar Donetsk deputy sporting director Carlo Nicolini has been speaking about Mykhaylo Mudryk’s future and has revealed the two English clubs that have made their interest in the winger known.

The Ukrainian star has been very impressive this season, especially in the Champions League, and that has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 21-year-old, whose contract expires with Shakhtar in 2026, has seven goals and seven assists across 12 matches in all competitions this campaign and is expected to leave next summer should the Ukrainian club receive an acceptable bid for their prized asset.

Speaking to Calciomercato via Sky Sports, Shakhtar Donetsk deputy sporting director Carlo Nicolini clarified that there are two Premier League clubs interested in Mudryk, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Nicolini said: “Oscillating between Arsenal and Manchester City? They are two teams that have taken an interest in the player. But there are also other clubs that can spend right away.”

The battle for Mudryk is likely to be an interesting one but currently, it is hard to predict where the 21-year-old star will go.