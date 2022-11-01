“Find a home on the bench” – Pundit expects Southgate to ignore Man United star despite form

Gareth Southgate will feel more confident starting Raheem Sterling instead of Man United’s Marcus Rashford in this month’s World Cup.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker Stan Collymore, who believes Chelsea’s Sterling, despite enduring a dip in form, will be Southgate’s preferred left-sided winger for the Qatar World Cup.

After leaving Man City in the summer, Sterling, 27, is still settling into life at Stamford Bridge, but fans will certainly be hoping to see more from the former Citizen than what he is currently producing.

Having scored just four goals for the Blues, the 27-year-old recently saw boss Graham Potter opt to play him in a new position at left-wing back during their 4-1 thumping against Brighton – a position the winger recognises may not be his best.

“It is like anything, you come to a new team, there is different things going to be asked of you,” Sterling said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“It is a completely diffident shape. I haven’t played in a back five for a while but it is something the manager has asked me to do and it is something I am more than happy to do.

“When we have got the ball, I am high and wide but of course, you have to defend. But the more I’m next to the box, the better I am for myself.

“But the more time I have to figure it out in this position, I am more than happy to play it.

“I feel my best position is a winger, that’s for sure.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano discusses France’s midfield options for World Cup after major double injury blow

“But the manager has his way of playing and he’s not had a full preseason with us, he was dropped in the middle of a storm, really.

“He has grabbed it with both hands and he is trying to figure out the best personnel for positions. I keep saying, with time it will all gel nicely.”

Following what has been a largely disappointing opening few months in London, there has been some speculation that Sterling may miss out on a starting spot in the Three Lions’ World Cup squad and that has been amplified by Rashford’s newfound goalscoring form.

Scoring in the Red Devils’ last two matches, Rashford appears reinvigorated, but Collymore, despite the 25-year-old’s impressive recent form, still believes Southgate will favour Sterling.

“I think that Southgate, being the loyal person and coach that he is, will stick with the player that has done the most for him and there’s no doubt that Sterling has done very, very well for England,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Not only that but I think he’s still the best player England has when it comes to the positions he takes up between the right-back and the right-sided central defender.

“So come Matchday 1 in the World Cup against Iran, which will be a tricky game, Southgate will stick with those that have already proven themselves. I think he’ll play 4-3-3 and Sterling will be the main starter on the left of a front three but Rashford, who will still be a great option to have available, will find a home on the bench.”

Which player do you think should start for England on the left flank? – Let us know in the comments.