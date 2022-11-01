“What a solid addition” – Pundit says Newcastle defender has been an ‘excellent’ signing

Newcastle United are in inspired form.

The Magpies, led by Eddie Howe, have so far been this season’s surprise package.

Sitting inside the Premier League’s top four, Howe’s Geordies have lost just one game all season and have one of the best goal differences in the country.

In light of what has been a remarkable transformation which has seen them go from nailed-on relegation contenders to genuine European qualification contenders, former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes the club’s transfer policy is due a lot of credit – as well as one player in particular.

“Their signings have been excellent,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Dan Burn, for example, he was not a player that I thought their new owners would go for, but they have and what a solid addition he’s been. The same can be said for all their new arrivals.

“They have bought in players, particularly in defence, who are big, powerful and most importantly, humble. Genuinely solid signings and it’s showing.”

Since joining Newcastle United from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, Burn, 30, along with Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman, has helped reinforce the Magpies’ backline and that has been echoed by the fact they’ve conceded just 10 league goals so far this campaign.

Incredibly versatile and consistent, the 30-year-old is without a doubt one of Howe’s most trusted players and the fact he cost just £13.5m makes him an even better acquisition.