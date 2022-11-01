Giovani Lo Celso’s long-term future surely lies away from Tottenham, even if he didn’t get a permanent transfer away this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano stated his view that Lo Celso would surely not be in Spurs’ plans for the long run, after going out on loan to Villarreal again this season.

Lo Celso has shone in his time in La Liga, but it’s never quite happened for him at Tottenham, so it makes sense that he will probably end up moving elsewhere on a permanent basis at some point in the near future.

In terms of this summer, Romano says Spurs’ asking price was too high for a permanent deal to go through at the time.

“I expect Giovani Lo Celso’s future lies away from Tottenham,” Romano said.

“His price tag around €20-25m stopped Villarreal from signing him on a permanent deal this summer, but they love him and he’s key player since returning on loan.

“As of now, there are no talks with Tottenham and the player also wants to focus on the World Cup.”

Tottenham fans will no doubt be disappointed that things never worked out for the Argentine playmaker in north London, but it seems best for all involved if they soon move on, and he shouldn’t be short of suitors after showing what he can do in Spain.