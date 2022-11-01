Ferdinand says he’d be “amazed” if Potter doesn’t make this major transfer decision for Chelsea

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says he would be “amazed” if Chelsea didn’t end up signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

Graham Potter recently left his position as Brighton manager to take over from Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, and it makes sense that he could be keen to work with his former player Trossard again.

The Belgian winger is enjoying a quite outstanding campaign in the Premier League right now, looking like one of the most improved players in the top flight in recent months.

Chelsea also have issues in that area of their squad, with players like Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech not really contributing enough up front.

Trossard looks like he’d surely be an upgrade, giving Chelsea that flair and goal threat that they’ve lacked in the wide-forward positions since selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid back in 2019.

Ferdinand can see a reunion being on the cards due to the Potter connection, as he told his Vibe With Five YouTube show: “Trossard, he’s one of the players I’ve heard there hasn’t even been a bid for him since he’s been there, someone told me.

“This guy is doing major bits right now. If Potter doesn’t go back there to try and sign him I’d be amazed.”