Khvicha Kvaratskhelia humiliated Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold after just one minute with a silky nutmeg.

Kvaratskhelia was a key talking point ahead of the Liverpool vs Napoli clash. The Georgian winger has been in sensational form so far this season, and the battle against Alexander-Arnold was always going to be an exciting one.

The Napoli youngster got the better of Alexander-Arnold in the early proceedings, nutmegging the defender after just over a minute, as seen in the video below.

