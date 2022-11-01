Video: Darwin Nunez pokes home to double Liverpool’s lead

Darwin Nunez poked home to double Liverpool’s lead after Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring.

After a length VAR check, Liverpool were awarded their second goal of the game, with Nunez poking home after the goalkeeper spilled a Virgil van Dijk header.

It was probably the easiest goal Nunez will ever score, slamming the ball into the back of the net from less than a yard out.

Pictures from BT Sport and Bein Sports.

Both Napoli and Liverpool advance to the next round of the Champions League, with the former topping the group.

 

