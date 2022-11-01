Darwin Nunez poked home to double Liverpool’s lead after Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring.

After a length VAR check, Liverpool were awarded their second goal of the game, with Nunez poking home after the goalkeeper spilled a Virgil van Dijk header.

It was probably the easiest goal Nunez will ever score, slamming the ball into the back of the net from less than a yard out.

FT: Liverpool 2-0 Napoli Darwin Núñez and Mo Salah's late goals secure victory for Liverpool ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/X2wfQ4VjRl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 1, 2022

Doblete de Darwin Nuñez para que la prensa inglesa llore un poco mas pic.twitter.com/AHNl9NVs54 — Jøta. (3-4) (@jotacurcc) November 1, 2022

Both Napoli and Liverpool advance to the next round of the Champions League, with the former topping the group.