(Video) Hojbjerg scores beautiful 95th minute UCL winner vs Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the Champions League’s knockout phase.

The Londoners, who came into the competition’s Matchday 6 in an incredibly tight group, knew that a draw would be enough to keep their European hopes alive but a win would see them top Group D.

Despite playing poorly in the first half of tonight’s game away to Marseille, Antonio Conte’s side managed to turn it around and complete a superb second-half comeback.

Chancel Mbemba opened the game’s scoring just before half time but Clement Lenglet’s second-half equaliser forced the French side, who needed to win to qualify, back to the drawing board.

Although the Ligue 1 side threw everything they had at their Premier League opponents, it wasn’t to be, and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealed the result with a breakaway goal in the match’s final seconds.

Check out the moment the Denmark international won the tie and ensured the Lilywhites topped Group D below.

