(Video) Incredible scenes in France as Marseille fans prepare for Spurs

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Spurs are in for a tough night.

The Londoners, led by hard-hitting Italian boss Antonio Conte, are in the process of preparing for a huge Champions League group game against Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Group D is finely poised with just two points separating all four teams and although Spurs sit top, defeat away to Marseille tonight will see Conte’s side crash out of the competition.

MORE: Marseille vs Spurs confirmed lineups: Perisic starts as Conte eyes knockout stage

More Stories / Latest News
Marseille vs Spurs confirmed lineups: Perisic starts as Conte eyes knockout stage
Everton and Newcastle monitoring Chelsea star in case he becomes available
Leeds eyeing Spanish manager as potential Jesse Marsch replacement

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time), Marseille’s fans have been spotted gathering in the streets.

Check out the incredible pre-kick off scenes below.

More Stories Antonio Conte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.