(Video) Incredible scenes in France as Marseille fans prepare for Spurs

Spurs are in for a tough night.

The Londoners, led by hard-hitting Italian boss Antonio Conte, are in the process of preparing for a huge Champions League group game against Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Group D is finely poised with just two points separating all four teams and although Spurs sit top, defeat away to Marseille tonight will see Conte’s side crash out of the competition.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time), Marseille’s fans have been spotted gathering in the streets.

