Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones after his display against Napoli in the Champions League.

Jones was deployed in an unfamiliar role for Liverpool on Tuesday night, playing on the left-hand side of a front three.

The Liverpool youngster has struggled to find a consistent run in the team of late, but Klopp was full of praise for the midfielder.

"Being compact makes all the difference" "Curtis Jones played a really good game" Jurgen Klopp gives his reaction to his 400th game in charge of Liverpool…?#UCL | ? @msmith850 pic.twitter.com/uQ8InmJHdV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 1, 2022

Jones hasn’t quite developed into the key player Liverpool may have hoped, but performances like this will do wonders for his confidence.