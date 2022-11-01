(Video) Lenglet heads in vital equaliser vs Marseille but Conte unmoved in stands

Clement Lenglet is making his 50th appearance in the Champions League and it could be one to remember.

The on-loan Barcelona defender, who is in action for Spurs in the Champions League, has popped up with a rare, but absolutely massive goal for the Lilywhites.

Playing in what is effectively a shootout for a place in the competition’s knockout rounds, Spurs know that Group D is so finely poised that anything less than a draw against Marseille will see them exit the prestigious tournament.

However, despite starting tonight’s game in dire fashion, the Londoners, who fell behind after Chancel Mbemba scored a first-half goal, have managed to draw level thanks to a 54th-minute equaliser from Lenglet.

