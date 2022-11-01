Video: Mohamed Salah scores late on as Liverpool get back on track

Liverpool took the lead late on through Mohamed Salah who poked home a rebound on the line.

With both Liverpool and Napoli already qualified for the next round of the Champions League, the game wasn’t played at the most frantic pace we would usually see.

However, Liverpool could potentially finish top with four goals, and Salah gave his club a lifeline with a late goal against Napoli.

Pictures below from Bein Sports and TNT Sports.

