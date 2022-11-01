Video: Marseille fans set off fireworks outside Tottenham hotel ahead of crucial clash

Tottenham travel to Marseille tonight looking to qualify for the next round of the Champions League but it is also a scenario that could see them embarrassingly crash out of the competition.

The Premier League side have made hard work out of a relatively easy group having won just two of their five matches and with everything to play for tonight, the London club could get knocked out of the competition with a defeat to the French side.

Knowing the importance of the game, Marseille fans have used an old trick to try and help their team by setting off fireworks outside of the Tottenham hotel in order to disrupt their sleep.

According to Sky Sports, several Spurs players were woken up by the fireworks displays which went off at 1.30AM and 4.30AM, and it provided Antonio Conte with a nightmare scenario on Halloween night.