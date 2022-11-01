Waiting for Jude Bellingham without buying new midfielder extremely poor from Liverpool

The only midfielder Liverpool have signed since 2018 is Thiago. The Spanish magician is wonderful, obviously, but he can’t stay fit and Liverpool only really get about 60% of a season’s matches from him.

As a result, Jordan Henderson and James Milner are still expected to play minutes well into their thirties. Fabinho has lost his legs and both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are injury-prone and out of contract in 2023 anyway.

The situation in the middle of the park is dire.

Jurgen Klopp and his sporting directors had decided to wait for their no.1 target in Jude Bellingham, who they were planning to buy next summer, but the reality is the Reds may be priced out due to the teenager’s exceptional form and the financial implications of the fact we may not be in the Champions League next season (Football Insider).

We’ve put our eggs in his basket but the risk hasn’t paid off, given he’s more likely to sign for Real Madrid (Daily Mail).

Now, the recruitment team face a desperate situation where we need to realistically recruit three, young, hungry, exceptional midfielders in the next two transfer windows. Not easy, and very expensive.

The succession planning has been woeful, in this regard.