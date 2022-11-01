Wayne Rooney left with cut on his head after bizarre attack by his four-year-old son

Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney was left with a visible cut on his head after having a plate thrown at him by his four-year-old son.

Rooney was filmed by friends and family out in a restaurant, dabbing at his forehead with a napkin after a cut left him bleeding.

The former England captain was laughing at the incident, which perhaps wasn’t as serious as it looked, but it seems it was caused by his young son throwing a plate at him…

Rooney is currently partying in Dubai, and photos also showed his four-year-old son Cass after supposedly throwing a plate at his dad like a frisbee.