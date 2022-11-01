Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims there is no God left in French football since he left

Ligue 1 currently boasts having the three best players in world football at present but according to former Paris Saint-Germain star, Zlatan Ibrahimovich, the French league has become boring in his absence.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are in tremendous form this season heading into an important World Cup and under Christophe Galtier, many think this could be the season the Paris club win their first Champions League title due to the way the stars are performing.

Despite watching this star-studded front three perform at an extremely high level every week, Ibrahimovic has not been impressed and says French football misses him.

The 41-year-old striker stated whilst speaking with Canal+: “Since I left France, everything is going down. You have nothing to talk about anymore.

“France needs me. I don’t need France.

“Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar and Messi it doesn’t help you.

“Why? Because you don’t have God,” a smiling Ibrahimovic says

Ibrahimovic swapped PSG for Manchester United in 2016 after four trophy-laden seasons at Parc des Princes, where he won 12 major honours and left the club as their all-time top scorer with 156 goals in 180 games.

One of those stars mentioned above, Mbappe, has gone on to surpass that total for the Paris club and the AC Milan star must not be paying attention as the French superstar is all they seem to talk about in the country these days.