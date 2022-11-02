Leeds United keeping eye on Ligue 1 goal-machine

Posted by

According to the report from 90min, Leeds has been keeping an eye on Martin Terrier, a forward for Rennes, for the past two weeks.

Terrier has been in outstanding form this year and has now scored ten goals across all competitions.

The ‘complete’ forward has drawn a lot of Premier League interest recently but Leeds feel they have the best chance of signing him in January.

Liverpool were one of the interested teams in signing Terrier after Sadio Mane’s exit, but the Merseyside club ended up signing Darwin Nunez in club record deal.

The Yorkshire club will certainly look to sign another striker in January as Jesse Marsch knows he can’t rely on Patrick Bamford who’s been on poor form to start this season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.