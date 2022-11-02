Double boost for Arsenal as two injured stars spotted back in training

Arsenal have been handed a major double boost as both Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko were both spotted back in training today.

The Gunners will have been sweating on Saka’s fitness after he went off in the win over Nottingham Forest, and his return to training will also surely have England fans breathing a sigh of relief ahead of the World Cup.

Zinchenko, meanwhile, has endured a stop-start season due to niggling fitness issues since his summer transfer from Manchester City, but it seems he could be back in contention for Mikel Arteta’s side soon.

See below as Simon Collings reports on Saka being spotted in today’s training session…

Arsenal out training at London Colney and Bukayo Saka is there. Good news for Arsenal and England. pic.twitter.com/ux9eGloma4 — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, James Benge added that Zinchenko was also spotted in the session, in a further boost for Arsenal…

Zinchenko is also taking to the field at Colney. Double boost for Arteta ahead of Chelsea trip. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) November 2, 2022

AFC have made a surprisingly strong start to the season and currently sit top of the table, so they’ll want to have everyone fit in order to give themselves the best chance of staying there.

It won’t be easy to challenge reigning champions Manchester City for the title, but with a bit of luck with things like injuries we could see Arsenal in with a chance.